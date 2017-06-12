Boston Consulting Group’s Expansion to Provide 200 Skilled Jobs in Atlanta

The Boston Consulting Group investment of $9.2 million in a new regional support center in Atlanta is expected to create more than 200 jobs including in creative visual services finance, client and business support. and legal and information technology.

According to a June 12 news release from Gov. Nathan Deal’s office, the new facility over the next 10 years will produce as many as 500 jobs supporting operational functions for its North American and global businesses.

Alan Wise, senior partner and managing director for the group in Atlanta, said in the release that “since opening BCG in Atlanta in 1995, we’ve been deeply committed to the Atlanta community through pro bono consulting projects, individual volunteering and direct support to local organizations To be able to bring several hundred additional skilled jobs with competitive compensation, market-leading benefits and excellent career prospects to our city is another way of showing our commitment to Atlanta.”

Boston Consulting Group, a global management consulting firm, has 85 offices in 48 countries. To learn more, call 404 877-5200.