More Than 90 percent of French Voters in the Southeast Favored President-Elect Macron

While the official tally in France gave Emmanuel Macron more than 66 percent of the vote cast in the 2017 presidential election May 7, registered French voters who participated at the voting stations in the Southeast trounced Marine Le Pen with more than 90 percent of the votes cast for Mr. Macron. On the other hand less than 40 percent of the registered voters in the Southeast actually cast votes.

In Atlanta, 1,798 votes were cast in favor of Mr. Macron and 211 for Ms. Le Pen, marking 89.5 percent in favor of Mr. Macron. Six votes were cast without designating a choice and 51 votes were marred in some way and not recorded.

In Raleigh, N.C., 378 votes were cast in favor of Mr. Macron, and 47 for Ms. Le Pen, marking 88.94 percent in favor of Mr. Macron. Eleven votes were cast without designating a choice.

In Greenville, S.C., 403 votes were cast in favor of Mr. Macron, and 44 for Ms. Le Pen, marking 90.15 percent in favor of Mr. Macron. Two votes were cast without designating a choice and 18 were marred in some way and not recorded.

In Nashville, Tenn., 136 votes were cast in favor of Mr. Macron, and 8 for Ms. Le Pen, marking 94.45 percent in favor of Mr. Macron. One person cast a ballot without making a choice, and one ballot was marred in some way and not recorded.

Mr. Macron is to be installed formally as president on Sunday, May 14, replacing outgoing President Francois Hollande. On the 15th he is to begin selecting his cabinet.

On June 11 and 18, French citizens will once again head to the polls for two rounds of voting to elect the country’s 577 members of parliament. Mr. Macron’s En Marche! party is a new party and currently has no members in the parliament.

For more information about the upcoming parliamentary voting procedures, go to the website of the Consulate General of France, Atlanta by clicking here.