African Fellows Returning to Clark Atlanta for Fourth Year

The U.S. State Department for the fourth straight year is bringing 25 Young African Leaders to Clark Atlanta University for a prestigious six-week fellowship.

Leaders ages 25-35 from 19 sub-Saharan countries will arrive in Atlanta June 16 for six weeks of networking and intensive training on business and entrepreneurship. A select group of fellows will be asked to stay on for an additional six weeks. The Clark Atlanta-designed program is backed by major companies in Atlanta including Coca-Cola, UPS and IBM.

Hosted by State’s Bureau of Educational Affairs, the Mandela Washington Fellowship is the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative, which was initiated by former President Barack Obama in 2014.

This year, about 1,000 African fellows from three sectors — business, public administration and civic engagement — will fan out to universities around the country for specialized educational programs. Their capstone is the YALI summit in Washington.

Clark Atlanta is one of just 15 universities — and the only historically black college — whose fellowship program focuses on business. Designed by agricultural economist and professor Mesfin Bezuneh, it touches on areas such as innovation and technology, decision-making, design thinking, green entrepreneurship and corporate social responsibility.

Organizers say the companies supporting the program need such skills throughout their international operations and that fellows will be well-prepared for their next endeavors. They’re expected to use their newly gained skills and contacts when they go home, supported in part by U.S. embassies. They’re also encouraged to invite their American partners to visit for followup projects.

While the idea is to change Africa from the ground up, it also has benefited participating universities, according to Clark Atlanta President Ronald A. Johnson.

“The relationships developed over the past three years advance the university’s ability to tap into a global, entrepreneurial mindset and constitute an expanding brain trust of emerging global leaders,” Dr. Johnson said in a news release, noting that faculty and students reap the greatest rewards.

The fellowship is expecting representatives from all 49 subs-Saharan African countries this year. Last year’s fellows met diversity goals: 66 fellows had a disability, and 30 percent came from rural areas or towns of fewer than 100,000 people.

Learn more about the YALI program at https://yali.state.gov/ or follow the #YALI and #YALI2017 hashtags on social media.

Full list of companies supporting the Clark Atlanta program:

The Coca-Cola Company



UPS



Allen Entrepreneurial Institute



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport



IBM



Emory University



Georgia Institute of Technology, Advanced Technology Development Center and Tech Square

…others



Countries represented by this year’s fellows in Atlanta:

Botswana

Central African Republic

Chad

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Ethiopia

Guinea

Kenya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mozambique

Niger

Nigeria

Senegal

South Africa

Tanzania

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

