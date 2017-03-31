Airport Area Development Group Names Executive Director

March 31, 2017 | Trevor Williams

Shelley Lamar is tasked with implementing a blueprint with a complex set of business and development objectives while maintaining coordinated support from many disparate communities.
Shelley Lamar

When building an aerotropolis, a city needs a full-time champion, according to John Kasarda, the University of North Carolina business professor who popularized the airport-area urban development scheme.

Now, the Atlanta Aerotropolis Alliance has that in Shelley Lamar, a former airport official who was named its executive director earlier this month.

Ms. Lamar comes to the nonprofit from JAT Consulting, which she joined after spending 17 years in planning, management and community engagement…read more on our Airport City ATL site.

Global Atlanta

For more than 20 years, Global Atlanta has been the only publication devoted to tracking Atlanta's rise as a center for international business, education and culture.

The world is here.

Join more than 11,000 readers getting the latest international business news each week