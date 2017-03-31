Airport Area Development Group Names Executive Director

When building an aerotropolis, a city needs a full-time champion, according to John Kasarda, the University of North Carolina business professor who popularized the airport-area urban development scheme.

Now, the Atlanta Aerotropolis Alliance has that in Shelley Lamar, a former airport official who was named its executive director earlier this month.

Ms. Lamar comes to the nonprofit from JAT Consulting, which she joined after spending 17 years in planning, management and community engagement