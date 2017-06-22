With Alibaba, UPS Deepening American Sellers’ Reach Into China

At 350 million-plus, China has more middle-class consumers than the U.S. has people overall.

That’s just one reason the Asian juggernaut has become too big for American companies to ignore, United Parcel Service Inc. CEO David Abney told an audience in Detroit Wednesday:

Today, China represents one-third of total consumption in Asia. Over the next 20 years, that’s projected to grow to two-thirds. And as China’s economy grows, so does its influence. According to Oxford Economics, eight of the world’s 50 largest cities in 2014, as measured by GDP, were in China. But by 2030, that number rises to 17. As a result, by 2030, markets like Chengdu and Hangzhou will be just as important as cities like Dallas and Seoul are today. So if you’re serious about competing and growing, you cannot ignore China.

Mr. Abney, who leads the Atlanta-based logistics and shipping giant, joined Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba for the latter’s Gateway 17 conference, an event aimed at helping U.S. companies reach the burgeoning Chinese consumer market.

Widely known to have the world’s largest population, with 1.4 billion potential customers, the Chinese market is still tough for American firms to parse out. Chinese regulations can be difficult to decipher, and a preference for local firms often keeps foreign firms without a physical presence in China from deepening their sales there.

Even with those hurdles, U.S. exports to China more than doubled over the last decade. UPS is hoping to help intensify that trend, using its own logistics network and an array of partnerships to demystify the sales, tracking and delivery process.

UPS, Mr. Abney said, will work with Alibaba to create a “ special toolkit that will make it possible for small and mid-sized U.S. companies, like many of you, to sell via Tmall Global,” Alibaba’s business-to-consumer platform for Chinese and foreign brands.

To get those products into Chinese consumers’ hands, UPS announced in May a partnership with Chinese delivery giant SF Holding, a joint venture in which both are investing $5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Gateway 17 event came on the heels of Alibaba CEO Jack Ma’s meeting with President Donald Trump in January, during which the teacher-turned-billionaire promised that his all-encompassing e-commerce would focus on connecting American small businesses with the Chinese market. Mr. Ma’s goal is to create 1 million American jobs.

UPS has had its own learning curve in the Chinese market, starting with its first joint venture nearly 30 years ago. Eventually, the company won the right to fly directly to Chinese cities, and eventually to deliver between Chinese cities for which it has express-service licenses.

In the last two years, UPS has opened service to 21 new cities with mor than 1 million people each, Mr. Abney said:

The foundation of our China business is two hubs: one in Shanghai, the other in Shenzhen. In Shenzhen, we offer 24-hour customs clearance services and around-the-clock connectivity to Hong Kong Customs to ensure seamless and efficient exporting. In Shanghai, we sort up to 36,000 pieces per hour so customers in the region can move products quickly and efficiently all over the world.

He left the audience with two main words of advice. To sell internationally, understand the customs process (or piggyback on UPS’s multimillion-dollar research) and make sure you don’t assume too much about your customers’ culture. In other words, ake sure you have a localized experience for your shoppers.

“You must be ready to adapt to local tastes and to give consumers in a particular market what they want, when they want it,” he said, according to a copy of his prepared remarks.