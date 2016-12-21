Argentine Ambassador to Visit Atlanta in January

Argentina’s ambassador the United States will headline an Atlanta forum on business opportunities in the South American nation early in 2017.

Ambassador Martín Lousteau, who took up the post just after President Mauricio Macri’s election in December 2015, will headline a broader event looking at how companies can tap into the country’s newly reformed business and legal environment.

Argentina for years was all but closed off to foreign investment, facing runaway inflation, currency controls and high tariffs. Elected on a pro-growth platform, Mr. Macri, a former business executive, has sought to steadily unwind the protectionist policies of his predecessors.

While his moves have stirred some opposition at home, Argentina has generated confidence among international investors, including Atlanta firms like Coca-Cola Co. and Equifax Inc. The OECD believes growth will “rebound sharply in 2017-18” despite external pressures like deceleration in Brazil, a neighbor and key export market.

Hosted by the Georgia Tech Center for International Business Education and Research and organized by Latin America-focused law firm Wasserman West, the event will feature voices from major Atlanta-based companies working across Latin America.

The Consulate General of Argentina in Atlanta is also a key partner in putting on the event, which is to build on the momentum of the Argentina Food, Wine and Culture festival held in October to put the country back on the local business map.

