Most Atlanta CyberCon Pitches Will Come From Foreign Companies

While Atlanta makes its case as a global hub for cybersecurity, seven companies from around the globe will be making theirs to the city’s top chief information-security officers.
Seven of the 12 firms selected for an Oct. 4 pitch event are from four countries outside the United States: Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.
That follows a similar makeup of pitch panels at previous CyberCon events, which started largely as an exchange between Atlanta and Israel kickstarted by the law firm Baker Donelson.
The event is now a core part of Atlanta Cyber Week, a series of networking and informational events highlighting Atlanta’s assets and allowing experts to share knowledge.
On the docket are the National Technology Security Coalition conference, a joint Atlanta-Ireland fintech event, a lecture on “Cybersecurity in a Globalizing World” by the former U.S. Army chief of staff, among other events.
See the full list of companies pitching at CyberCon below:
- Apptega (U.S.): Cybersecurity automation and intelligence
- Beauceron (Canada): Measure & monitor cyber risk
- Check Recipient (U.K.): Email network protection
- Esentire (Canada): 24/7 managed detection & response
- Intsights (Israel): Cyber intelligence and incident mitigation
- Prevalent (U.S.): Third-party risk management and vendor threat intelligence
- SafeBreach (U.S.): Breach and attack simulation platform
- Secdo Inc. (Israel): Preemptive incident response
- Trust Stamp (U.S.): Identity verification
- Validsoft (U.K.): Transaction authentication solutions
- Waratek (Ireland): Application security
- Witfoo (U.S.): Security training, research, collaboration and development
See the full Atlanta Cyber Week schedule here.