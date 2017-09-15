Most Atlanta CyberCon Pitches Will Come From Foreign Companies

September 15, 2017 | Trevor Williams

Metro Atlanta is home to a large concentration of information-security companies that the CyberCon event and the expanded Atlanta Cyber Week hope to grow.

While Atlanta makes its case as a global hub for cybersecurity, seven companies from around the globe will be making theirs to the city’s top chief information-security officers.

Seven of the 12 firms selected for an Oct. 4 pitch event are from four countries outside the United States: Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

That follows a similar makeup of pitch panels at previous CyberCon events, which started largely as an exchange between Atlanta and Israel kickstarted by the law firm Baker Donelson.

 The event is now a core part of Atlanta Cyber Week, a series of networking and informational events highlighting Atlanta’s assets and allowing experts to share knowledge. 

On the docket are the National Technology Security Coalition conference, a joint Atlanta-Ireland fintech event, a lecture on “Cybersecurity in a Globalizing World” by the former U.S. Army chief of staff, among other events.

See the full list of companies pitching at CyberCon below:

  •     Apptega (U.S.): Cybersecurity automation and intelligence
  •     Beauceron (Canada): Measure & monitor cyber risk
  •     Check Recipient (U.K.): Email network protection
  •     Esentire (Canada): 24/7 managed detection & response
  •     Intsights (Israel): Cyber intelligence and incident mitigation
  •     Prevalent (U.S.): Third-party risk management and vendor threat intelligence
  •     SafeBreach (U.S.): Breach and attack simulation platform
  •     Secdo Inc. (Israel): Preemptive incident response
  •     Trust Stamp (U.S.): Identity verification
  •     Validsoft (U.K.): Transaction authentication solutions
  •     Waratek (Ireland): Application security
  •     Witfoo (U.S.): Security training, research, collaboration and development

See the full Atlanta Cyber Week schedule here.

