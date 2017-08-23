Atlanta Energy Related Firms Encouraged to Invite Indian Delegation to Visit

An Atlanta-based consulting and technology services firm is in the process of arranging meetings for senior refinery sector executives and government officials from India who will be visiting the U.S. in November.

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has awarded Skipping Stone LLC, which is based in Boston and has offices in Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Tokyo and London, with Experient, a global events company, a contract to host the Indian delegation.

Ross Malme, a Skipping Stone partner, said in a release that U.S. suppliers, who would like to be included in this mission itinerary, should contact Kerry O’Gorman at kogorman@skippingstone.com or call 770-676-0965.

Mr. Malme also said that India’s top refinery, India Oil Corp., is to spend $2.4 billion to increase capacity to lower emission fuels with targets required to be met by 2020.

Rebecca Kelly, director of marketing in Skipping Stone’s Atlanta office, told Global Atlanta that “India has set very aggressive emission reduction targets for its transportation industry and as a result its refining industry must retool to provide lower emission fuels.”

Ms. Kelly said that firms providing refinery safety guidelines, petrochemical conversion, data analytics, liquified natural gas and bottoms up gradation technologies and processes would be venues of interest to the delegates.

The USTDA helps companies create U.S. jobs through the export of U.S. goods and services for priority development projects in emerging companies.