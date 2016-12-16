Atlanta to Hire Global Rep to Draw Foreign Investment

By early 2017, Invest Atlanta hopes to have hired a new representative to heighten its presence in foreign markets and attract new international companies to the Georgia capital.

The city’s economic development arm is looking for a global consultancy, law firm or another party to raise its economic profile around the world, according to a request for proposals issued in November.

Those bids were due Dec. 9, and the city hopes to name its representative by Jan. 23. The budget for the annual contract was not disclosed, and Invest Atlanta didn’t make officials available for comment Friday.

The metro Atlanta region has been lauded for its foreign-investment strategy, in part led by the Metro Atlanta Chamber, which is in the process of shepherding a region-wide FDI plan. The state of Georgia has been named No. 1 for business four years running by Site Selection magazine, which city boosters use often in their overseas pitches.

But the city itself under Mayor Kasim Reed has grown increasingly assertive in building its own international identity, bolstered in part by its ownership of the world’s busiest airport and momentum in drawing high-tech companies and large corporate headquarters into the city.

Improving Atlanta’s investment fortunes was one reason Mr. Reed said he renewed the Office of International Affairs and retooled Invest Atlanta, relocating them together to a swanky office at the Georgia-Pacific tower at 133 Peachtree.

Brian McGowan, former president and CEO of Invest Atlanta and later COO at the chamber, was heavily involved in those initiatives, as well as leading trade missions to China and elsewhere.

Now he’s a principal in the public policy practice within the Atlanta office of the global law firm Dentons, where he recently spearheaded the launch of a Global Trade and Investment Platform that aims to do just what the RFP suggests: represent cities, states, counties and other economic development entities in their overseas recruitment efforts. He confirmed that Dentons is vying for the contract.

Jorge Fernandez, vice president for global commerce at the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said he welcomes the city’s initiative. While some might see it as competitive among regional players, he sees it as promoting the core of a 29-county area with diverse identities and strengths.

“The more active each sub-region becomes on the international marketplace, it’s a win-win for all of us. It’s telling the story of Atlanta,” Mr. Fernandez said. The document does call for the city to work with the Georgia Department of Economic Development when possible. The state operates a network of 10 offices in 11 countries around the world, tasked with promoting Georgia exports and wooing investors.

Atlanta has high standards for its new representative, if the RFP can be taken at face value. The rep should have an expansive physical presence throughout the world and class-A office space in certain markets that the city would be permitted to use on trade missions.

The firm would also be asked to produce in-country market intelligence reports and set up staff contacts dedicated to fielding inquiries. The bid solicitation even stipulates that the firm should set up a phone line to answer calls and an Atlanta-related email address, “(for example Respondent@ATLUK.com, atlantaRep@contractor.com) for each staff member providing services under this contract.”

The city says that representative’s activities should result in 10 investment “wins” of at least $1 million and 10 new jobs each per year, accomplished through vetting hundreds of potential investors in target markets and turning them into a project “pipeline” of 25 qualified investors. Another stated goal is bringing in 15 foreign delegations.

The RFP states that seven countries already have a substantial investment presence in Atlanta, but that the new representative would be tasked with broadening the city’s reach in other geographies. It does not list the current strategic countries.

Mr. Fernandez said that regional FDI plan the metro chamber has led through the Brookings Institution’s Global Cities Initiative has shown that instead of equating countries with markets, the city is learning to focus on centers of activity in target industries, wherever they may be.

“I call it, ‘Geography meets our sectors.’ I am not saying anymore we have a strategy for the U.K., India or Germany, but we have a strategy for Bangalore, Hyderabad, London and Manchester,” said Mr. Fernandez, who is headed to India in January. ”The world is big, we have limited resources, so we have to sort of tailor our efforts into the areas where we can have the greatest impact, and when we collect those efforts that’s how we become great.”

The metro chamber’s recent annual meeting, where the mayor was a keynote speaker, emphasized many of the sectors also listed as strategic in the RFP: cyber security, financial technology and health care information technology.

Others showcase the city’s other unique strengths: film production, professional services, logistics and advanced manufacturing.

The contract will begin Jan. 23, just three days after the inauguration of President-elect Donald J. Trump, who has thrown the U.S.’s global relationships into question with anti-trade comments throughout the campaign and transition seasons.