Atlanta Students Win National Irish Music Competition

The Atlanta Irish Music School had a strong showing at a national competition in St. Louis May 13-15, with many students netting medals and qualifying to compete for global glory in Ireland later this year.

Of the 15 solos and five ensembles in which they competed, Atlanta students won first place, while the Atlanta Junior Ceili Band took home the school’s first-ever band national championship.

A first or second-place finish in each age category qualified students to head to the world championships in Ennis, County Claire, Ireland, in mid-August. Last year, Patrick Finley of the Atlanta school became the world-champion fiddle player in the under-18 group.

At this year’s national competition, the Atlanta school’s Hollie Greenwood won first place in two solos and one trio ensemble, leading the pack with three overall medals.

Founded in 2005, the Atlanta Irish Music School teaches group classes and offers private lessons in instruments like whistle, flute, piano accordion, piano, concertina, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar and bodhran. Classes start as early as age 3.

The school will perform at Atlanta’s IrishFest Nov. 3-4. Its band provided welcome music at the Irish Chamber of Atlanta’s St. Patrick’s Day breakfast earlier this year.

For more information, visit http://www.atlantajuniorceiliband.com.