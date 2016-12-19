Atlanta Says Goodbye, Then Hello to Taiwan Reps 

Taiwan’s top representative in the Southeast U.S. is headed to Southeast Asia.

Steven Huei-Yuan Tai, who has served as director-general of Atlanta’s Taipei Economic and Cultural Office since 2013, is headed for a new role as deputy director of the island’s outpost in Singapore.

It’s a promotion for the longtime member of Taiwan’s foreign ministry, despite moving from his first chief-of-mission role in Atlanta to a deputy position in the national-level office. Singapore in many ways is a competitor to Taiwan, but it’s also the hub of a broader region where Taiwanese businesses are seeking to make manufacturing inroads as they diversify away from China.

“We still hope to get along with mainland China, but at the same time we don’t want to put all our eggs in one basket,” Mr. Tai told Global Atlanta.

Mr. Tai’s term in Atlanta was punctuated by a whirlwind of political uncertainty in the U.S.-Taiwan relationship.

In early 2016, Taiwan elected Tsai Ing-wen as its first female president. When U.S. Donald J. Trump won the U.S. presidential elections in November, he broke diplomatic precedent and protocol by accepting a congratulatory phone call from Ms. Tsai, much to China’s chagrin.

Mr. Trump then went on to suggest that the U.S. should not be bound to the so-called “One China” policy, the longstanding status quo that has provided a pillar of stability in the cross-strait relationship according to many analysts.

Mr. Tai, interviewed as he was clearing out his Midtown Atlanta office, didn’t concern himself with such lofty arguments during his three years in the Southeast U.S. He instead focused matters of practical importance for the local Taiwanese business and cultural communities.

While efforts to gain mutual recognition for Taiwanese driver’s licenses in Georgia have proved fruitless so far, he holds out hope that this will come be taken up by his successor.

Already 19 U.S. states, including neighboring South Carolina and most recently, Tennessee, allow Taiwanese visitors and residents to again state licenses without additional written or road tests. Alabama, also under Mr. Tai’s six-state purview, was added during his time here.

Mr. Tai says updating the driving regulation removes a hurdle for both students and expatriate business leaders living in the U.S. For states like Georgia, where Taiwanese trade and investment accounts for nearly 6,000 jobs, that sense of welcome is important, he said.

“A reciprocal drivers’ license exchange between South Carolina and Taiwan is yet another way to promote investment and business opportunities between the two allies,” Mr. Tai said at an event in South Carolina last March. “Taiwan’s longstanding relationship with South Carolina continues to thrive. I feel certain it will only improve over time.”

Mr. Tai did express regret in an interview that Georgia didn’t take a more proactive approach to building investment with the ninth largest U.S. trading partner, which is also a major buyer of American weapons, military planes and agricultural goods. Georgia’s exports to Taiwan slipped more than 18 percent from $612.1 million in 2013 to $499.6 million in 2015, even as overall U.S. exports increased modestly.

He said he urged Gov. Nathan Deal to “stop over” in Taiwan on his next trip to Asia, noting that there are ways to do strong business without becoming embroiled in controversy with mainland China. In fact, that’s the line many Taiwanese firms have walked for decades, and in many ways cross-strait economic ties are closer than ever. Mr. Tai said Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear’s trip to Taiwan spurred a “goodwill mission” that resulted in millions of dollars in additional food exports to Taiwan.

Mr. Tai also said his time in Atlanta taught him a lot about leadership.

“This is the first time as chief of mission in my career. You have to learn how to be a leader to your staff, even though it’s a small group,” he said, noting his pride in also reaching outside the office to promote Taiwan. “I built a lot of great relationships so people could learn what Taiwan is.”

Mr. Tai also pointed out that he hosted a variety of cultural shows, trade missions like one focused on energy technology and another group of Taiwanese suppliers to Rockwell Automation and the annual Taste of Taiwan dinner along with Republic of China national day celebrations every October.

Building those ties works the other way too: He praised the Georgia Department of Economic Development for the International Red Carpet Tour, an annual event that takes foreign diplomats to tourist sites, factories, museums and other notable places around the state. “That really is a very good program,” he said.

Vincent Jing-Yen Liu was slated to take up Mr. Tai’s post on Dec. 19, less than two weeks after his departure.

Mr. Liu has had a long history diplomatic experience on multiple continents. He spent four years in Moscow in the late 1990s, then three in Washington. After that, he headed up Russian affairs in Taipei for three years, followed by a brief leave to study at Harvard University. Then he moved to the APEC secretariat in Singapore before being posted in New York, then back home in Taipei for another three-year stint before arriving in Atlanta.

Learn more about the new director general here.