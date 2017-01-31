Atlanta University Presidents Reassure Foreign Students In Light of Trump Travel Ban

President Trump’s executive order limiting nationals from seven countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days has presented concerns for university and college administrators, as well as faculty and students who may have been traveling abroad.

Global Atlanta has learned that at least one student from Georgia State University may have been kept from boarding her flight to Atlanta in the wake of the Jan. 27 order.

“Our International Student and Scholar Services office (ISSS) is in contact with the student, and we urge members of the Georgia State community who is affected by the executive order to contact isss@gsu.edu or call 404-413-2070,” said GSU President Mark Becker in a statement.

Steve Wrigley, the University System of Georgia’s chancellor, issued a statement to all of the presidents in the system that Tammy Rosner, director of international education, is to be the point of contact for any questions concerning this order or any others that may follow throughout the spring affecting the 28 institutions in the system. She may be reached at 470-218-1744 or by email at tammy.rosner@usg.edu.

Since Mr. Trump signed the order, the Department of Homeland Security has determined that the entry of permanent residents (green card holders) is “in the national interest,” and expects “swift entry” for green card holders from the seven countries.

Both presidents of the Georgia Institute of Technology and Georgia State underscored the importance of their institutions’ commitment to serving international students.

Dr. G. P. “Bud” Peterson, president of Georgia Tech, said in a statement:

“Over the past 20 years Georgia Tech has grown into one of the most global research universities in the nation. The overall student body attracts students from 127 countries, and 54 percent of our B.S. degree recipients have an international experience prior to graduation. I am particularly proud of the Georgia Tech community for its broad global perspective, its welcoming environment and is ability to come together to address challenges in a positive manner. I know that I speak on behalf of the entire Georgia Tech community when I say we are enormously proud of our international students and the international scholars who have contributed to Georgia Tech’s reputation, and are a key component of our 25-year Strategic Plan with its global focus. Georgia Tech is a stronger, better place because of the contributions of our international community. You are welcome here, and you are valued.”

Dr. Becker, president of Georgia State, said in his statement:

“America’s higher education system has long been recognized as the best in the world, and our colleges and universities have attracted outstanding students and scholars from around the world. Georgia State alone draws students from more than 160 nations, and an ambitious global agenda is one of the five major goals in our strategic plan. I want to assure each of you that we place great value on the many international students and scholars who make Georgia State a vibrant and thriving university. We are proud of the important contributions that international scholars and students have made to Georgia State, and we look forward to their continued contributions.”

Dr. Claire E. Sterk, president of Emory University, issued the following statement: