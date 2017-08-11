VC Firm With Atlanta Office Sees Israeli Exit

August 11, 2017 | Trevor Williams

Unomy is a portfolio company of JANVEST, which has an Atlanta office.

JANVEST Capital Partners saw a new exit Aug. 11 as one of its Israeli portfolio companies was acquired by WeWork, the co-working giant. 

Tel Aviv-based Unomy, which makes sales software for enterprises, will be integrated as an internal tool for the WeWork sales staff. 

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but JANVEST was part of an earlier $2.4 million fundraising round for Unomy, the tech news site reported

Founded with two Americans and two Israelis, JANVEST has offices in Atlanta, New York and Tel Aviv and focuses on industries like cybersecurity, analytics and software, with a focus on high-growth-potential Israeli companies. Learn more about its portfolio here. 

