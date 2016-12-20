Atlanta’s German Christmas Market to Honor Berlin Attack Victims 

Atlanta’s first German Christmas market will pay tribute to the victims of the truck attack this week targeting the Christmas market near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany’s capital.

Twelve were killed and 48 wounded when a large truck plowed into the crowd in what authorities are now calling a terrorist attack. Extremist group Islamic State claimed responsibility Tuesday, news sources reported. Despite the arrest of an asylum seeker near the scene and his subsequent release, authorities said the driver of the truck is likely still on the loose.

Located in the central park of Atlantic Station, the Atlanta market will host a candlelight vigil and special performance by an Atlanta choral group to honor those affected by the tragedy tonight, Dec. 20, at 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta’s first Christmas market has made a holiday splash in its inaugural year, but like many European expats this year in the wake of attacks on Belgium, France and Turkey this year, its local organizers are seeing their happy occasion tinged with sadness.

“We are deeply saddened by the news from the Berlin Christmas Market. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” the Atlanta Christkindl Market’s leaders said in a Facebook post.

From Atlantic Station’s Facebook page:

“ Tonight, we join with the Atlanta Christkindl Market and our entire community to pause and reflect in honor of the lives lost in Berlin.”

