Atlanta’s Sutherland Combines With British Law Firm 

Making good on a change their partners voted into force in December, Atlanta’s fifth largest law firm by attorneys, has combined with a British counterpart to create a more globally focused firm.

Sutherland, Asbill and Brennan LLP, founded in 1924, on Feb. 1 officially joined forces with United Kingdom-based Eversheds under the name Eversheds Sutherland.

The combined firm has 2,300 attorneys and 61 offices in 29 countries. Sutherland was selected as the preferred partner to enhance the Eversheds footprint in the U.S. Similarly, Eversheds provided Sutherland a broader global platform, according to their chief executives.

“This new relationship strengthens our core competencies and provides us the opportunity to expand our client services globally,“ Sutherland Managing Partner Mark Wasserman said in a statement. “Working together with our new colleagues worldwide, we are committed to delivering the benefits of this broadened international platform to our clients.”

The global firm is led by 10 board members with equal representation from both firms. No substantial personnel changes are anticipated from the combination, according to the release.

