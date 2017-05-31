Attack Strengthens Friendship Force’s Resolve to Host Manchester Convention

Last week’s bombing killing 23 people including many children at a concert in Manchester, England, won’t derail Atlanta-based Friendship Force International’s plans to hold a special convention there this summer.

Jeremi Snook, Friendship Force’s CEO and president, wrote in a letter to U.K. club members In fact, the outpouring of local hospitality and solidarity in the wake of the attacks shows the strength of Manchester’s spirit and underscores the ideals behind the organization,, Friendship Force’s CEO and president, wrote in a letter to U.K. club members posted on the nonprofit’s blog May 30

“Their example is a call to action for the rest of us. We must motivate the broader global community to join hearts, heads and hands in a renewed movement to reject hate, mistrust and division, and embark on a solemn campaign to forge together a world of peace,” Mr. Snook wrote.

He noted that the organization’s board of directors and supporters decided to plow ahead with the Aug. 24-28 World Conference as a “message of defiance to forces opposed to what Friendship Force stands for.”

Like every year, the event will bring together some of the 15,000-plus members from more than 300 Friendship Force clubs in 60 countries. But it’s also a special occurrence, marking 40 years since its founding was celebrated and its mandate expanded by former President Jimmy Carter at the White House in March 1977.

Friendship Force fosters peace and understanding through travel and exchange. It emerged from a group of volunteer friendship ambassadors, including Mr. Carter, who made their first overseas trip from Atlanta to Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, in the 1970s. The exchange model that trip created, with guests staying in host homes for at least a week, is still the basis for its journeys today.

England has always been one of the organization’s strongholds, and the group looks to continue that legacy of partnership with the upcoming Manchester trip.

