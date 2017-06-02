Attorney With Europe Experience Joins Barnes & Thornburg

Atlanta attorney Richard Kaye, who has a wealth of experience in international transactions, has joined Barnes & Thornburg’s local office.

A corporate and commercial attorney, Mr. Kaye has worked extensively with European clients, especially in France, and has experience in Asia as well as on domestic transactions related to mergers, real estate, construction finance and many other sectors.

The Emory Law alum was previously a member at Sherman & Howard LLC.

Mr. Kaye serves on the advisory board of the Metro Atlanta Chamber and is a member of the Georgia Economic Developers Association.