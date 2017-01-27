Bartow County Scores Again With a German Investment

Cartersville‘s Highland I-75 Industrial Park in Bartow County is about to get a new international neighbor.

The Huhoco Group has announced that it is to invest $24 million in a new facility on a 30-acre available stretch of land in the park. The German company, which operates in the U.S. as its First American Resources subsidiary, is to join as a new neighbor Surya, an India-based manufacturer of machine and hand-knotted rugs and seller of soft goods for home decor; Voestalpine AG, the Austria-based company that makes steel parts for the automotive and oil and gas industries as well as consumer goods and Constellium N.V., the Netherlands-based manufacturer of high quality aluminum goods.

Across the Cass-White Road from the Highland I-75 Park on land formerly owned by the Belgian brewer Anheuser-Bush InBev, the Belgian Beaulieu International Group has recently opened a large plant where it is to design and manufacture cushion vinyl for commercial and residential use.

The Huhoco facility is to create 100 new jobs over the next three years providing products to its two primary markets: domestic residential building and automotive products. It currently operates a facility in Mableton where it employs around 100 people.

Huhoco CEO Christoph Koslowski and sole Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor indicted that available land near I-75 was the determining factor in the company’s decision to build in the park. The Atlanta site selection firm Pegasus Partners‘ Benedikt Ibing, however, cited available workforce as a critical factor in the decision.

The Huhoco Group employs more than 1,100 staff at 21 production sites in Germany, France, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Mexico, China and Korea, and ships into more than 40 countries.

Bartow County is located approximately 45 miles from Atlanta in northwest Georgia.



