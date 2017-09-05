Belgian Consulate Launches Email Newsletter 

With a newsletter launched this week, the Consulate General of Belgium in Atlanta has followed the trend of local diplomatic missions ramping up their digital outreach efforts.

In a letter contained in the initial newsletter, Consul General William De Baets said the publication is intended to be a complement — not a replacement — to the many clubs, organizations and sources of useful information about the Belgian community in the Southeast U.S.

Part of the consulate’s responsibility is economic diplomacy, which is augmented by a spotlight on positive interactions, he said in the letter.

“For promoting Belgium and strengthening its existing ties it is very useful to build upon what has already been and is being done,” Mr. De Baets wrote.

Consulates also take care of the needs of their expatriate communities. The newsletter includes links to the consulate’s social media accounts (follow on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn), as well as reminders about identity cards, declarations to retain Belgian nationality and a new appointment system for visas and passports.

Learn more about Belgium’s economic ties with the U.S. here.

Mr. De Baets was a guest at one of Global Atlanta’s Consular Conversations luncheons last year.

To subscribe to the updates or send information to the consulate, send an email to Atlanta@diplobel.fed.be.