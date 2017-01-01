Books 2016: Accommodating All Faiths in the Workplace

Book: Religious Diversity at Work

Author: Edited by Deborah J. Levine with several contributing authors*

Review by: Soumaya Khalifa, president of Khalifa Consulting, a cross-cultural consultancy

With the U.S. population becoming more and more religiously diverse by the year and polling showing that 90 percent of American adults say religion is either very important or fairly important in their lives, it’s now imperative that business owners understand the beliefs of their clients, employees and vendors.

Religious Diversity at Work is an excellent resource to help companies achieve this, both on a global level as well as in the U.S. workplace.

The book shows best practices for creating a welcoming workplace for all faiths, including the accommodations a diverse workforce might seek and programs and initiatives that will allow for inclusiveness.

The book covers Islam, Hinduism, Judaism, Buddhism and the unaffiliated sector. For each of these groups, the book provides information about demographics, beliefs and practices that might impact the workplace, holidays and case studies.



As someone who has been involved in human resources and diversity training over the years in several Fortune 100 companies, I highly recommend this book as it provides easy-to-read information that is helpful to managers, HR professionals and organizations in recruiting and retaining diverse talent.



*Ms. Khalifa authored the section on Islam.

