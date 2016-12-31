Books 2016: An Appalachian Memoir That Helps Explain Endemic Poverty, Trump’s Rise

Book: Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis



Author: J.D. Vance

Review by: Mark P. Becker, president, Georgia State University

Following the recent presidential election, Hillbilly Elegy gained media attention for allegedly providing insights into why Donald Trump swept the vote in rural America, and particularly in Rust Belt states.

But this memoir was written before the election, and I recommend reading it for what it is: a well-written book that also provides insights into an American subculture not often written or talked about, and into the difficulty of achieving true social mobility.

J.D. Vance grew up in the hills of Appalachian Kentucky and Ohio, before ultimately escaping poverty by graduating from Yale Law School and vaulting into the world of elites. In telling his personal story he provides a vivid account of a life amid addiction, love, pride, helplessness and violence, only to discover a world of extraordinary opportunity and privilege at Yale. Suffice it to say Vance’s classmates and professors at Yale are from worlds that do not at all overlap with his roots.

As compelling as Vance’s story is, it is by no means unique. He, like many before him, used the military and higher education as paths to opportunity for a new, better life. Vance, however, does a masterful job of telling his personal story while also highlighting his frustrations with failed people and government policies.

What you take from Hillbilly Elegy depends a lot on your own life experience. Readers from suburbia or the upper-middle class should find this book illuminating and perhaps difficult to read. On the other hand, readers who have lived in an economically distressed small town, as I grew up in, likely will recognize characters, be they friends, family or merely acquaintances, and frustrations, that ring true.

In any case, Hillbilly Elegy is worth reading, and the questions it raises about cultures of endemic poverty will no doubt continue to vex our society for decades to come, if not forever.



