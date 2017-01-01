Books 2016: A Boy’s ‘Impossible Mission’ to Find His Family in India

Book: A Long Way Home

Author: Saroo Brierley

Review by: Martin Richenhagen, Chairman, President & CEO, AGCO Corporation

What makes A Long Way Home such a remarkable book is that it is not a piece of fiction, but the true, real-life story of the author himself.

At the age of 5, young Saroo gets lost on a train that takes him thousands of kilometers across India. Too young to know his family name and his village, authorities are unable to locate his mother. Saroo ends up in an orphanage and is ultimately adopted by a loving family in Australia. Fast-forward 25 years, Saroo who has never really forgotten his mother, starts an incredible search based on some fragmented childhood memories and with the help of Google Earth.

The story is truly amazing and inspiring. As a parent and someone who has traveled across India many times, I am touched by young Saroo’s grim journey. To be lost in a country of that size, being adopted by a family on another continent and then embarking on a journey to find your childhood home seems like an impossible mission. It’s a story of perseverance, resilience, hope and love. Once you start reading it, you will not be able to put the book down. It’s told in vivid detail spanning two continents and cultures. It is a great read and I highly recommend it.

The book is also the basis for the recently released movie “Lion” with the talented Dev Patel. If you’re not an avid reader, make some time during the holidays and watch this true story.

Buy A Long Way Home here and support Global Atlanta:

Editor’s note: Global Atlanta receives a commission on any books purchased through the Amazon links above. These links were added after the reviews were received and had no bearing on the books selected or the content of the reviews. If find yourself wanting to purchase this book, clicking through from our site would be a good way to support our publication.