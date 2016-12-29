Books 2016: The Devil (and His Cat) Went Down to Moscow in Bulgakov’s Classic Novel

Book: The Master and Margarita

Author: Mikhail Bulgakov

Reviewed by: Miriam Bruns, executive director, Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta

The Devil and his henchmen, including a gigantic cat, come to Moscow one hot summer day during the height of Stalin’s reign, and immediately some very strange things begin to happen.

That’s one premise of Mikhail Bulgakov’s masterpiece, The Master and Margarita. But, it’s only one aspect of this sweeping novel, whose diversity makes it wonderfully entertaining and one of the greatest and most enduring works of 20th-century literature.

It’s at times a hilarious sendup of Soviet bureaucracy during the Stalinist era. Officials are depicted as pompous, overbearing, autocratic, and above all, stupid. And, many of them get their comeuppance when they tangle with the Devil’s crew.

But the novel is also a love story, involving the Master, a writer who is so frustrated with bureaucratic impediments to his work that he goes insane, and Margarita, a woman who is determined to save the Master and his work at all costs, even if it means making a deal with the Devil.

And that’s not all. There is a subplot – the story of Christ and Pontius Pilate – as told by the Master, a story that has been deemed subversive by the authorities and which won’t ever see the light of day unless Margarita, as guided by the Devil, is able to resurrect it.

The Master and Margarita can be read as an allegory. The Master almost certainly is Bulgakov himself, who was viciously censored by Soviet bureaucracy. Indeed, this novel remained hidden for decades and was never published until many years after Bulgakov’s death. The Devil – is he a metaphor for Stalin? Probably, and in the book, the Devil is a fascinating character, neither entirely good nor evil, but immensely powerful, and possessed with a wicked sense of humor.

The Master and Margarita is not an easy novel to read but it is well worth the effort. It is funny in parts, revealing in others and always fascinating.

This year was a great time to re-read it as it marks the 50th anniversary of its publication. It is also one of the great books showcasing perseverance of the arts in times of political turmoil.

—

