Books 2016: The Female War Correspondent the U.S. Forgot

Book: Gellhorn: A Twentieth-Century Life

By: Caroline Moorehead

Review by: Bruce Allen, honorary consul of Liechtenstein in Georgia

I have read hundreds of biographies, but I am hard-pressed to remember even one that has so obsessively captured me as did Gellhorn—A Twentieth-Century Life by Caroline Moorehead.

Perhaps it’s not only the fascinating profile subject, but also the fact that it provides the reader with a penetrating look at the history and people of that time through the eyes of a highly critical observer. Then it weaves in often painful introspection of a woman’s struggle with the human condition, from youth through the extreme highs and lows of life and family, ending only with Gellhorn’s last breath.

If you’re now asking, “Who was Martha Gellhorn?”, she was one of the most notable and controversial U.S. war correspondents of the 20th Century. She wrote insightfully about events beginning with the Great Depression, continuing through the Spanish Civil War, World War II, Vietnam, and about almost every conflict through the time of the Clinton administration.

Gellhorn lived and wrote from all over the world. She was the only woman to land on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day. She was friends with Eleanor Roosevelt, H.G. Wells, Robert Capa, Leonard Bernstein, General James Gavin and most of the notable figures of the mid-century. You might also remember her as the beautiful third wife of Ernest Hemingway, although she would probably have hoped that to slip our collective minds. It does not even begin to do her justice to say that she was an incredibly complex and amazing person.

To my surprise, with the exception of perhaps a few outstanding journalists and a few well-read members of the “Greatest Generation”, almost no one seems to remember Gellhorn today, despite the fact that she published numerous magazine articles, page-turners and penetrating books until dying in London in 1998 at 90 years old.

Perhaps in the U.S., she became persona non grata for her criticism of all wars, especially Vietnam, and the politicians that ran them, or perhaps it was thanks to her acerbic attitude toward anyone that she felt was superficial or boring. She was the kind of woman that men wanted to know, but had better not marry; the kind of woman that most women hated, especially if their husband also knew Martha; and the kind of woman who stuck to her beliefs and did things her way, no matter whom she offended.

This book is a riveting blend of biography, history and the human condition. I’m glad it was written. Above all, Martha Gellhorn deserves to be remembered.

