Books 2016: A Quest Through Britain’s — and the Author’s — Historical Center

Book: The Marches

Author: Rory Stewart

Reviewed by: Shelby Grubbs, executive director, Atlanta Center for International Arbitration and Mediation

Historian, geographer, linguist, diplomat — these are just a few of the fields where 43-year-old Rory Stewart has established himself as an influencer in modern British society.

Now a Conservative member of parliament and holder of an appointment at Harvard University, he was once a tutor to princes William and Harry while studying at Oxford.

But Stewart is as energetic as he is smart. Unfailingly interesting, he has walked across much of Central Asia, solidifying his position as a rightful heir to the tradition of 19-century British explorers – think Burton, Stanley and Livingstone.

I first encountered him in The Places in Between, his account of a 2002 jaunt across Afghanistan. Humorous, learned and empathetic, he puts “modern” Afghans and his own sometimes-dangerous adventures into the historical and cultural context of Mongol invasions, religious turmoil and hopeless government.

After reading Places, I looked forward to the publication of The Marches, billed as another “walkabout” journal but set in the more settled landscape of England’s border with Scotland. Years ago, I walked in this area among fells, lakes and Celtic monuments, but without knowing much about what I was seeing. I was eager to have Stewart provide historical and cultural context.

He does this and more in Marches, which weaves a history, a biography and most of all, a love story, into what becomes much more than a walking journal.

The history covers “Middleland”, roughly the center of Great Britain, which in the course of time has been the Roman frontier, a kingdom called Northumbria and the scene of hot and cold wars between England and Scotland.

There are two walks portrayed in the book. The first is along Hadrian’s Wall. Built by Romans, much of it was “recycled” in ages past as foundation stone for local buildings, but its course and significance remain evident. The second meanders from Penrith, through the Lake District and then along the present Scottish border before ending up at the edge of the Highlands.

The biography covers Stewart’s remarkable father, Brian, a member of the Black Watch Regiment who fought German Panzer tanks as a foot soldier before a career as a foreign service officer and MI6 spy. In fact, Marches is more than anything a tribute from Rory to his late dad. Brian died before the book was published, but was nevertheless a collaborator and a kind of spiritual co-author. His sayings, his personality and his strongly reciprocated affection for Rory dominate the pages.

Plainly, Marches was written to please Brian Stewart. I have little doubt that it did.

