Brazil to Heighten Its Presence at This Year’s Meat and Poultry Expo

Brazil is taking this year’s International Production and Processing Expo to be held in Atlanta Jan. 31-Feb. 2 more seriously than ever before with 32 companies, associations and government entities attending and hosting a “Brazil Summit” on the eve of the event to highlight the high health standards of its livestock and poultry.

Known for years as the International Poultry Expo, the name was changed in 2013 because of the annual event was merged with similar expos of the American Feed Industry Association and the North American Meat Institute.

Gwen Venable, spokesperson for the IPPE, told Global Atlanta that the event which is to take place at the Georgia World Congress will represent the entire chain of meat and poultry production and processing.

Guillermo Alexander Botovchenco Rivera, deputy consul at the Brazilian Consulate General, said that Brazil first participated in the expo with only eight companies and associations in 2013. That number has grown annually with 30 attending last year, and 32 expected this year.

In addition, Brazil plans to expand its presence inside the expo hall with several booths under a large canopy. The “Brazil Summit” also is to review Brazil’s regulatory system, production capacity and innovation from 3-7 p.m. to be followed by a dinner for company representatives, authorities, suppliers and other guests. Brazilian students who come to Georgia under the country’s Brazilian Scientific Mobility Program also are to be involved.

According to Mr. Rivera, the summit is to draw Brazilian government authorities, institutional partners, and the research institute EMPRAPA, which he calls the world’s leading research facility concerning tropical agriculture. He added that this year’s involvement of the Brazilian Association of Pharmaceutical Ingredients Producers (Abiquifi) and the Brazilian Association of Machines and Equipment Industry (ABIMAQ) is responsible for the higher profile.

The expo anticipates more than 30,000 attendees this year with almost 25 percent coming from outside the United States. Last year 7,280 of the attendees were from abroad with the largest percentage, 38.9 percent, coming from Latin America and the Caribbean. Asia/Oceania region accounted for 15.7 percent, Canada 14.4 percent and Africa and the Middle East, 9.6 percent. A total of 30,277 participants attended in 2016.

To reach Mr. Rivera, call 404 949-2400, ext. 109. Ms. Venable may be reached by email at gvenable@uspoultry.org or by calling 678-514-1971.

