British Aerospace Supplier Invests $30 Million in Expansion

A British company that makes aircraft fuel tanks and other polymer structures will invest $30 million and expand its workforce by 20 percent at a Polk County plastics plant.

Meggitt Polymers and Composites is hiring 211 more people at the Rockmart plant northwest of Atlanta, where it already employs 1,000 people.

Along with fuel tanks and systems, Meggitt’s products include radomes, plastic domed structures to protect radar systems with minimal interference to radio waves. The company is a subsidiary of Meggitt PLC, which is based in the southwestern English city of Christchurch. Meggitt got its start in 1850, making the first altimeter to be used in hot-air balloons, according to its website.

The announcement came less than a week after tax and advisory firm PwC named Georgia the No. 1 state in the country for aerospace manufacturing. The state is home to U.S. operations of multiple U.K.-based aerospace firms.