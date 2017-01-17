    • British Consulate Names ‘Prosperity’ Rep in North Carolina 

    January 17, 2017 | Trevor Williams

    Andrew Terrell

    After creating a new Department of International Trade in part to assuage concerns of trading partners following last June’s Brexit vote, the British government has appointed a new representative in Raleigh, N.C.

    The new “prosperity officer”  is tasked with deepening U.K. partnerships with North Carolina, a key player in biotechnology, banking, aerospace, furniture, higher education and other sectors. 

    The position is overseen by the British consulate in Atlanta and is one of three new offices (the others are in San Diego and Minneapolis) announced just a month after a narrow majority of U.K. voters said in a referendum that they would prefer to leave the European Union, sending ripples of uncertainty throughout the British and European economic landscape. 

    Andrew Terrell started work as the new U.K. consul for government and prosperity with the arrival of the new year. Mr. Terrell  was raised in Hickory, N.C., and boasts bachelor’s and master’s degrees from British universities. He has worked in the private and public sector, including stints at the White House and Defense Department. He’s lived in both Asia and Europe

    He’ll be building on an already substantial foundation laid by the Atlanta-based consulate and the organic activities of British companies like BAE Systems, Compass Group, Dunlop Aircraft Tyres and others that support a cumulative 27,000 jobs in North Carolina alone. 

