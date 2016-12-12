British Software Firm Expands in Alpharetta

British financial software firm Sword Apak has expanded its Alpharetta base once again, citing strong demand for its platforms serving the automotive and banking sectors.

It’s the second time in the last two years the company has moved to new office space, as the company has averaged doubling its employee counts each year since it entered the U.S. market in 2009. But this time it’s laying the groundwork for the long term, adding twice the number of desks it currently needs while tripling the overall space.

The Bristol-based firm now has its U.S. home at 2325 Lakeview Parkway, where CEO and President Tony Allen recently attended a grand opening ceremony along with Atlanta operations manager Jodie Jewell that was attended by clients and economic development leaders.

The company has worked closely with the Atlanta office of the United Kingdom’s Department for International Trade, formerly known as U.K. Trade and Investment, as it has undertaken a rapid expansion in the U.S. after picking up major clients. Ian Stewart, a vice consul in the DIT’s office at the Atlanta British consulate, said the company’s U.S. acceleration is mirrored in its growth back home.

The expansion is another feather in the fintech cap for metro Atlanta, which has recently seen trade missions heading more frequently to London, a global financial capital, to recruit firms in the up-and-coming sector.

Learn more about the company’s available job opportunities here.