Canada’s Ambassador Keeps Relations With the U.S. on an Even Keel Despite Policy Disagreements

Canada’s ambassador to the United States, David MacNaughton, reminded Atlantans of the deep ties binding his country to the U.S. at a World Affairs Council of Atlanta reception held in Buckhead the evening of June 12.

“You have to pay attention to who is your best customer,” he said adding that 35 states, including Georgia, are responsible for 72 percent of Canada’s exports. He also cited military and security ties, university relationships and cultural linkages as binding the two countries closely together.

Nor did he forget family relations, citing his own grandfather who joined the Canadian military to fight in World War I and then settled in Hamilton, Ontario, to raise a family.

Under questioning by Dennis Lockhart, the former president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and a prime mover in the growth of the council, he answered that Canada finds itself at the moment to be “in a good place.”

He spoke of his country’s sense of a need for a change in the style of political leadership and that Canadians voted for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau because they found him to be “the best vehicle” for that change.

Mr. Trudeau at age 46 is the second youngest prime minister in Canada’s 150 year history and makes a startling contrast in age and temperament to U.S. President Donald Trump, who at 70 became the oldest president in U.S. history at the time of his election.

Nevertheless, Mr. MacNaughton said that the relationship between the two has remained cordial. When Mr. Trudeau called Mr. Trump to congratulate him, he said according to Mr. McNaughton, “You are going to have problems with the rest of the world, but Canada is not going to be one of them.”

Even following Mr. Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris environmental accord, Mr. Trudeau called the president to register his disappointment but also to recognize the right of the U.S. to exercise an independent, sovereign decision.

“Just don’t be surprised if we express our opinion publicly,” the prime minister allegedly added. Mr. McNaughton also pointed to the initiatives of states and cities in promoting environmental policies. “You may be surprised but everything doesn’t happen in Washington,” he added.

Aside from numerous initiatives with which Canada and the U.S. are aligned, Mr. MacNaughton also referred to common problems.

Growing up in Hamilton, he recalled that few of his high school classmates were interested in attending college because there were guaranteed jobs at a local steel mill, which had 17,000 employees. Today the mill only has 1,500 employees, a depletion in jobs which many U.S. towns dependent on a single manufacturer likewise have experienced.

Mr. MacNaughton juxtaposed these comments, however, with the ability of a community such as Kitchner Waterloo in the southern part of the province of Ontario to rebound from losses in manufacturing to new ones in newly established clusters serving finance, insurance, digital media and health sciences.

In contrast to U.S. immigration policies under the Trump administration, Canada is actively seeking immigrants to expand its workforce. The government set a limit of 300,000 immigrants for 2017, but a major business organization sought 400,000 as the more appropriate number to guarantee enough workers in the future.

“Canada’s social fabric is good,” he added, saying that despite occasional problems immigrants and a diverse population are considered as strengthening the country and its economy.

Mr. MacNaughton also said that Canada was ready to respond to new global realities in regard to security issues and trade.

He pointed to Canada’s previous involvement as a U.S. ally in World War I and II, and the Korean War but also in NATO, NORAD and Afghanistan, but recognized the need to increase its military spending as reflected in its current budget. “We will step up,” he said. “We need to play a more important role because we should.”

The opening up of the Arctic for both commercial ventures as well as tourism also presents security concerns, he said, due to North Korea’s missile capabilities and Russia’s meddling in the area, which requires vigilance on the part of both the U.S. and Canadian militaries.

He also was forthcoming concerning NAFTA, recalling that when it was passed in 1993 Amazon was known as only “a river in South America” but today is mostly recognized as the online retailer.

In addition he cited conversations he’s had with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross during which they agreed that “We do no harm.”

Both governments, however, are aware of the need to modernize the agreement, he added, citing new developments such as the trajectory of automobile parts which may cross the Canadian U.S. border as many as seven times before they are installed.

When Mr. Lockhart questioned whether he was upset with the U.S.’s trade surplus, he quipped that he told Mr. Ross often that he was upset, but in fact it didn’t bother him because the trade was so substantial and important to both countries.

On the other hand, he does object, he said, to U.S. tariffs on lumber, saying that not only do the tariffs hurt Canadian exports, but they hurt American consumers because they are responsible for a rise in housing prices.

Additionally, he objected to “Buy American” campaigns, especially in regards to infrastructure development. U.S. companies benefit from 9 percent of the Canadian contracts while Canadian companies benefit from less than 1 percent of similar contracts in the U.S.

He also indicated that he had positive relations with Sonny Perdue, Georgia’s former government who currently heads the U.S. Department of Agriculture with whom he is working to put processes in place that lead to resolutions of specific issues and deal with sources of confrontation.

And he said that it was obvious to him that John F. Kelly, secretary of Homeland Security and former commander of the U.S. Southern Command, was more familiar with border issues relating to Mexico than Canada, but was reassured by his desire to “thin” the border rather than thicken it.

To improve the efficiency of border regulations, he described new technologies which would provide better detection of goods and people crossing the border. According to Mr. McNaughton 4,000 people cross the 5,000-mile border a day.

While primarily focused on the northern border, Mr. McNaughton concluded the session with a more hemispheric view in which he called on Canada, Mexico and the U.S. to formulate policies that would continue to make the entire region globally competitive.

The top priority, he added, would be to guarantee solid educational footings throughout the hemisphere not only so the region’s youths would have the skills to compete in global markets, but also to provide the foundations of democracy.