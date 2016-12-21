Photos: Carolers Sing in Vigil for Berlin Victims at Atlanta’s German Christmas Market

In remembrance of the warm hospitality that they experienced when performing in recent years in Berlin, a dozen members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus sang at a special “solidarity” vigil held at the Atlanta Christkindl Market in Atlantic Station on Tuesday night, the day following the truck attack in the German capital’s Breitsheidplatz.

Lars Oltmanns, who as a member of the German American Cultural Foundation has played a key role in organizing the Christmas market, told Global Atlanta that the candlelight vigil was not a political statement but being held only in remembrance of the 12 deceased and 48 wounded in the attack on the Christmas market near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.

Sally Kann, an alto in the Atlanta Carolers group composed of members of the symphony chorus, said that the chorus had traveled several times to perform in Berlin and elsewhere in Germany, and had been overwhelmed with the generous receptions that they received during their visits.

“You wouldn’t believe how well we were treated at those times and in so many places,” she told Global Atlanta. “The receptions were amazing and it was very stimulating.”

She added that the singers had volunteered to make a brief performance in a show of solidarity with the suffering being experienced by their former hosts. “Sometimes you can’t say what you feel in words and you just have to sing.”

Joe Few, a tenor and another of the carolers, underscored the importance that Berliners place on the arts and how during their visits in Berlin and other cities members of the symphony chorus were overwhelmed with the appreciation they received for their commitment to singing.

He also said that while Atlanta and Berlin are approximately the same size Berliners are able to support two opera companies and three daily newspapers. “The city has an amazing commitment to the arts,” he added.

Trey Clegg, a well-known choral conductor and organist in Atlanta, led the singers in a version of Silent Night and then mingled with the carolers who stayed on as machine-made snow flakes poured over the dozens of participants circulating around a highly decorated and towering Christmas tree.

In their midst were George Novak, the honorary consul general of the Czech Republic with his wife Jana; John Lyons, the U.S. representative of Invest-in-Toulouse, France, and a former president of the French American Chamber of Commerce in Atlanta, with his wife Carolyn and Peter Halpaus, a member of the board of the German American Cultural Foundation, and his wife, Keng.

Mr. Halpaus told Global Atlanta that the foundation was supporting the Christmas market both in recognition of the German tradition as well as a means of raising funds to underwrite more German related cultural events here.

The market opened on Dec. 2 replicating the Christkindl markets that populate German cities, towns and villages during the holiday.

Atlanta’s inaugural market is located in the heart of Atlantic Station. Garland-roped wooden booths selling German mulled wine (glühwein), handmade wooden toys, ornaments and wreaths baked goods and other foods imported from Germany surround the enormous Christmas tree that reaches to the sky and has served as a magnet for shoppers at the surrounding department stores and restaurants.

While shoppers and passersby in Atlantic Station may have been unaware of the solemn motive for the caroling, they all knew where the market was located.

Meanwhile, German authorities are continuing their investigation of the incident and are seeking the driver of the Scania delivery truck that plowed into the victims.