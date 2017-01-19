The CDC Foundation Honors Tom Frieden With a ‘Future Leaders Fund’

The CDC Foundation has launched a Tom Frieden Future Leaders Fund shortly before Dr. Frieden’s term as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ends with the transition to a new administration in Washington.

The foundation is providing an initial lead gift of $20,000 to encourage additional support from individuals, philanthropies and the private sector.

Amy Tolchinsky, the foundation’s senior communications officer, told Global Atlanta that she anticipates health professionals, who have worked with Dr. Frieden, will want to honor the legacy of the three programs he was most passionate about: the Public Health Associate Program, the Epidemic Intelligence Service and the Laboratory Leadership Service fellowship program.

According to Ms. Tolchinsky, the fund is being established to help fill existing gaps and increase impact and facilitate innovative opportunities in areas including enhancing program curricula and recruitment efforts, enabling involvement in emerging outbreaks for epidemic intelligence service teams, engaging additional expert faculty and increasing partnerships to connect graduates to work alongside professionals across a variety of public health settings.

CDC Board Chair Doug Nelson said in a statement that Dr. Frieden “has led CDC through some of the world’s most complex public health crises, including the recent response to Ebola and Zika, as well as health threats from smoking to cardiovascular disease to birth defects.”

Praising Dr. Frieden’s willingness “to confront dangerous threats on many fronts” for inspiring public health professionals, he added “We are pleased to honor Dr. Frieden’s remarkable public health leadership and vision through this fund that will help future leaders protect the health of America and the world.”

The CDC Foundation manages more than 300 CDC-led programs in the U.S. and 85 countries. To learn more about the Tom Frieden Leaders Fund, click here.