Celebrate Finland’s Independence With a Sauna This Saturday Afternoon at Avondale Estate’s Wild Heaven Brewery

What better way to celebrate Finland’s independence from Russia than by enjoying a cold brew and a relaxing sauna. You can do that Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, at the Wild Heaven Brewery in Avondale Estates.

The “traveling sauna,” a product of TyloHelo, the world’s leading sauna manufacture, is an export promotion campaign arranged by the Finnish government that began in January on the West Coast and is making its way east throughout the year to raise awareness and betting on the chance that a lot of Americans will appreciate the experience so much they’ll want one in their own backyards.

The sauna lies at the heart of Finnish culture and by making it a centennial mascot, it is encouraging Americans, and others around the world, to share in their independence and have a relaxing interlude.

Finland’s independence day was actually on Dec. 6, 1917, when declared itself an independent republic and rejected its status as an autonomous Grand Duchy of Russia, which it had been since 1809. But instead of just celebrating on one day, the country has decided to celebrate the entire 2017 with a wide variety of activities.

“We got an email,” Nick Purdy, a founder of the Wild Heaven brewery, told Global Atlanta. “They wanted to bring by a sauna and it sounded cool. So, of course, we said yes.”

The event is being supported by the Finnish American Chamber of Commerce, Southeast, and the Scandinavian American Foundation of Georgia.

The sauna will fit up to five people; 45 minutes per group. Swimsuits are required, and don’t forget a towel and a small towel to use as a seat cover. No shampoo and/or soap allowed.

To register a sauna reservation, sign up here.