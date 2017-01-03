Chamber Offers to Help Firms Recruit French Talent

To help French subsidiaries further their U.S. business goals at a reasonable cost, the local French-American chamber is offering to help them recruit talent from back home under an established international internship program.

Through the Volontariat International en Entreprises, also known in the U.S. as the French International Postgraduate Internship Program, recent graduates come to the U.S. to work under a J-1 visa, gaining cross-cultural and linguistic skills while contributing to a company’s sales or export operations.

The French-American Chamber of Commerce in Atlanta can help French subsidiaries initiate the process, helping them filter candidates and shepherding them through the process, which is administered by the French government trade organization, UBIFRANCE.

UBIFRANCE posts notices through higher education networks from technical schools and universities, as well as to youth career centers, maintaining a database with more than 50,000 candidates currently. Companies can post their opportunities on the French organization’s website or request targeted recruitment assistance.

The Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce Georgia offers a similar J-1 trainee program.

Cost to be covered by the requesting company include a monthly stipend of a few thousand euros, visa costs, airfare management and medical insurance for the candidate and more.

The French-American chamber’s brochure is linked here, and more info on the VIE program can be found here.