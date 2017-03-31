Chamber’s ’Export Challenge’ Grant Renewed

The Metro Atlanta Chamber will once again be helping exporters spread their wings in new markets this year, thanks to a longstanding corporate partner.

The JPMorgan Chase Foundation has contributed a grant of $100,000 to the chamber to continue the work begun through the Metro Export Plan, an initiative to equip firms in the chamber’s 29-county region with the skills, knowledge and connections they need to sell their products and services abroad.

JPMorgan had contributed $300,000 initially in 2014, with about one-third going to build an online export portal, craft a strategy and to build regional buy-in among economic development organizations tasked with informing local companies.

The rest went to the Metro Export Challenge, which doled out $5,000 grants to 35 companies to help them attend trade shows, improve marketing, translate materials,

They later came back for a pitch-style competition in which three firms took home $20,000 , $10,000 and $5,000, respectively. Read more: Exporters Win $35,000 to Tap New Markets

To be launched in April, this year’s the export challenge will focus in part on helping minority startups think globally from inception, but it will also be open to a broad array of exporters from around the region.

Global Atlanta and the Metro Atlanta Chamber will be partnering on an informational event for potential applicants the coming months. Last year, the organizations announced the first round of winners at Global Atlanta’s annual Export Stories event.

To learn more about the upcoming events, email twilliams@globalatlanta.com.