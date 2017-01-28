City’s Deputy International Affairs Director No Longer Employed After Alleged Drunken Incident

Atlanta’s deputy director for international affairs is no longer employed by the city following an alleged drunken outburst Jan. 19 that led to her arrest by police for disorderly conduct.

Bettina Gardner was a fixture at many international events around the city where she conducted herself in a highly professional and civil manner, especially during the latter part of 2016 as she served as acting director during Claire Angelle’s maternity leave.

She also served on the board of the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce, where her fellow board members are considering her removal from that role over breach of conduct codes.

Ms. Gardner was reportedly arrested on the evening of Jan. 19 after being escorted out of the Hard Rock Cafe on Peachtree Street downtown for swearing loudly and causing a disturbance, according to the police report, which also says she was then denied entry to the Hooters restaurant across the street due to her “boisterous” behavior.

According to the police report, she was handcuffed, placed into a vehicle, then moved to a local precinct, where she was handcuffed to a bench after continuing to act in a “reckless manner,” according to the CBS46 report about the incident.

Asked whether a search would be initiated for her replacement, a city of Atlanta spokeswoman said the city does not comment on personnel matters. Ms. Gardner had worked for the city since 2013.

Calls and messages to a cell phone previously belonging to Ms. Gardner went unanswered and her Twitter account had been deactivated.