Commerce Department Seeks Voices for Nigeria Investment Dialogue

The U.S. Commerce Department is recruiting business leaders working with Nigeria to participate in a newly established high-level investment dialogue with the country, according to a recent directive.

C-level executives and presidents of U.S. companies can apply for participation in the U.S.-Nigeria Commercial and Investment Dialogue to share their knowledge of the Nigerian economic landscape in one of five key areas: infrastructure, agriculture, digital economy, investment and regulatory reform. Individuals below the C-suite with substantial knowledge of their company’s operations in Nigeria will also be considered.

The main goal is to strengthen investment ties and commercial exchanges between the U.S. and Africa’s largest economy, which has vast oil wealth and a population exceeding 180 million.

Atlanta-based companies like Coca-Cola Co. and AGCO Corp. have substantial business operations across the African continent, and Delta Air Lines Inc. operates a daily nonstop flight from Atlanta to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub.

Applications are due Jan. 10 by 5 p.m. EST.

Learn more about how to apply here.