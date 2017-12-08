Consul General: China Committed to Equal Playing Field for Foreign Investors

China will open its doors to foreign investors as it keeps on the path of global integration, regardless of disagreements with tother countries on how to govern international trade, the Chinese consul general in Houston said during a visit to Atlanta.

Li Qiangmin underscored China’s commitment to the “international order” just a week after President Donald Trump opposed its bid to be recognized as a market economy at the World Trade Organization.

The U.S. and Europe have long been reluctant to grant the status to China, which is accused of propping up certain industries, especially in its state-owned sector.

Recently, the U.S. International Trade Commission has recommended duties to penalize Chinese companies accused of dumping products in the U.S., a move experts say would be harder to justify if China were granted market-economy status. Mr. Trump’s economic and trade teams are widely seen as sharing the hawkish stance on China he espoused during the 2016 presidential campaign.

During a luncheon hosted by the National Association of Chinese-Americans, Mr. Li offered a glowing review of Mr. Trump’s state visit in November and painted a flattering portrait of the U.S. leader’s budding relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping,

But the consul general, whose office covers Georgia, made a veiled reference to the WTO issue in remarks at the Commerce Club downtown.

“China will become even more open — no matter whether other countries grant us market-economy status or not.,” Mr. Li said while outlining plans struck during the Communist Party of China’s 19th Congress in October.

Mr. Xi has promised a more open China and has aimed to position the country as a bulwark against protectionism as the U.S. has stepped back from the world stage under Mr. Trump. Mr. Li reiterated that point in idealistic terms, noting that Mr. Xi’s “thought” was enshrined in the party’s constitution, helping usher in a “new era” in the country’s orientation to the world.

“Together with other countries we will work to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world, a community with a shared future for mankind,” the consul general said.

Meanwhile at home, Mr. Xi has presided over a crackdown on civil society and dissent as he has consolidated power, and the climate for foreign investors hasn’t improved as much as business leaders hoped.

American companies have long complained about barriers in China, and supposedly unfair practices are at the core of Mr. Trump’s gripes with the country.

According to the results of an annual survey of U.S.-China Business Council members released this week, American companies see domestic competition as the biggest threat to their profitability in China. Government approvals and investment barriers come in at a close No. 2 and No. 3.

U.S. firms also suspect that both state-owned and private Chinese firms are getting extra help from the government, often in the form of preferential financing or easier access to approvals or government contracts.

According to USCBC, some 20 percent of U.S. firms said they have been asked directly, most often by their Chinese partners but sometimes by the government, to transfer technology. They complied 90 percent of the time, often by finding a mutually agreeable arrangement.

Mr. Li said American companies would be treated as domestic firms as China continues its process of opening to the world.

“We will further ease market access for the protection of the legitimate rights and the interests of foreign investors. All businesses registered in China will be treated equally,” he said.

Talks on a key mechanism to ensure that — a bilateral investment treaty — have been stalled since Trump took office.

China has, however, made some concessions, including the opening the market to U.S. beef after Mr. Xi’s meeting with Mr. Trump at Mar-a-Lago in April. During the president’s November state visit, $250 billion in deals were signed, the bulk of the value focused on energy.

China used Mr. Trump’s state visit to announce the historic decision to lift the limits on foreign ownership of financial institutions to 51 percent. Within three years, foreign companies will be able to own 100 percent of Chinese banks, funds and insurers. Morgan Stanley, which reaffirmed its commitment to China in the wake of the announcement, sponsored Friday’s NACA luncheon in Atlanta.

Executives from Coca-Cola Co. and United Parcel Service Inc. followed up Mr. Li’s remarks by recounting their successes in the Chinese market.

Coke has invested $4 billion since 2015, recently opening its 44th bottling operation with partners there. More than 45,000 people work in the Coca-Cola system in China, which provides a wide portfolio of drinks including juices, teas and waters in addition to its traditional sparkling beverages, said Michael Goltzman, vice president of global public policy.

Minute Maid Pulpy, a brand developed for China, reached a billion-dollars in sales a few years back, and the company last March bought a Xiamen-based provider of plant-based protein drinks. Culiangwang, or “China green,” is made from green beans, red meng beans and walnuts.

It’s part of what Mr. Goltzman characterized as a steady upward growth track since Coke’s return to China nearly 40 years ago after the countries established diplomatic ties in 1979.

Coke, he said, has been committed to China’s people as much as its own profit.

“We have been investing very strongly not just in our business but also in these communities,” Mr. Goltzman said, outlining Coke-funded projects to improve access to clean water, shore up watersheds, improve education and train female entrepreneurs.

UPS has only been in China since 1988, but it has also seen the country become integral to its global network after about $300 million in investments in two major air hubs in Shenzhen and Shanghai.

China’s rise as an e-commerce power is a welcome development for UPS, said Elizabeth Terrell, vice president of U.S. international sales. With $900 billion in sales last year, China is by far the world’s largest online market, with a middle class of about 350 million people — greater than the entire U.S. population.

“E-commerce is becoming so pervasive that the ‘e’ really isn’t necessary,” Ms. Terrell said. “It’s just part of the normal retail landscape.”

UPS is working with Alibaba, which controls 80 percent of Chinese online commerce through a variety of sites, on a toolkit that would help U.S. companies position their products in front of Chinese consumers on its T-Mall platform. The logistics company also recently announced a joint venture with China’s SF Express to better connect Chinese cities to the world.