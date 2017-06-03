The Danish Flag Hangs at Atlantic Station in Honor of Georgia-Denmark Connections

The Danish flag is to grace the Millennium Gate at Atlantic Station through July 4th but will be joined by Old Glory for American Independence Day in celebration of the close relations that the National Monuments Foundation has developed with Denmark. The Millennium Gate serves at the foundation’s headquarters.

The foundation is headed by Rodney Mims Cook Jr., who announced that the Danish flag was raised at the monument in time for Grundlovsdag (or Constitution Day) on June 5th. Mr. Cook also plans to attend birthdays for Denmark’s royalty including Prince Joachim‘s birthday on June and Prince Henrik‘s birthday on June 11th.

In addition, he plans to attend Valdemar Day on June 15th, and attend the Millennium Candler Prizes Banquet on June 30th. Valdemar Day celebrates the victory of Danish King Valdemar in a battle against Estonians in 1219 as well as the unification of the Southern Jutland in the 20th century. It is commonly referred to as Denmark’s “Flay Day.”

Mr. Cook also is to announce the winners of this year’s Middlethon Candler Prizes at Ledrebrog Palace in Lejre, Denmark. It is located on the island of Zealand not too far from Denmark’s capital of Copenhagen.

The Middelthon-Candler Peace, Justice and Millennium Gate Prizes have been established to continue the charitable projects benefiting Georgia of the family of Matthew Middelthon, a descendant of Asa G. Candler, who started the Coca-Cola Co. An annual gala is held on behalf of the award winners and all of its proceeds are used to further the mission of the Millennium Gate and the National Monuments Foundation.

This year’s gala is being held in Denmark in recognition of its presence as one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Georgia and a consulate general in Savannah in 1801. The prizes to be announced include a peace prize to honor leadership in the promotion of fraternity between peoples and nations; a justice prize to honor leadership in positive social change and a Millennium Gates prize honoring excellence in the arts, sciences or business.

For a list of past prize winners, click here.