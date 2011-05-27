Dubbed as Diplomats: Honorary Consuls in Georgia

One day, they’re professors, businesspeople, lawyers or doctors.

The next, they’re vested with the power of a foreign government as large and powerful as Brazil or France or as tiny as Liechtenstein or Monaco.

Welcome to the world of honorary consuls, influential men and women tapped by foreign countries to represent their interests around the world.

Different from official “career” consulates run by diplomats who have ascended the ranks of their country’s foreign service, honorary consulates are usually staffed by citizens of the host country who live and work in the areas they serve.

Facing tighter budgets and a more interconnected world, countries have begun to use these positions more often to extend their global influence in a targeted and inexpensive way, said Kevin D. Stringer, a Stone Mountain native who has studied honorary consuls around the world.

Dr. Stringer, an institutional banker in Switzerland and a visiting professor at Thunderbird Global School of Management, has written a chapter on the topic for a newly released book, “Consular Affairs and Diplomacy,” which includes contributors from nine countries.

It’s tough to get an accurate count, but Dr. Stringer estimates that around 20,000 honorary consuls have been named around the world. Georgia has more than 40 from countries like Poland, Liberia and Spain, in addition to 20-plus career consulates.

While they are historically known for wining and dining, honorary consuls have begun to play a more serious role in many countries’ diplomatic strategies, Dr. Stringer told GlobalAtlanta in a phone interview from Zurich.

Perhaps even more so than full-time diplomats, honorary consuls serve as business facilitators and public-relations agents for their countries, though their duties can range from visiting incarcerated expatriates to arranging itineraries for inbound delegations, said Dr. Stringer, who spent more than two years as a vice consul at the U.S. Embassy in London.

A few honorary consuls still have the power to grant visas, but most countries are centralizing those functions at embassies, instead using honorary consuls as instruments of what Dr. Stringer calls “public diplomacy.”

“The honorary consul for me is a definite instrument of soft power because he’s reaching out not only in a locality or region, but … is dealing with citizens rather than a government,” he said.

It’s hard to quantify their impact, but researchers believe it’s generally positive for both the sending and the host countries, he said.

Chris Young, Georgia’s chief of protocol, says diplomatic offices are seals of approval that the state is a great place to live and do business.

“Anytime a country has an official presence in the state – career or honorary – it sends a strong signal of how much value that particular nation places on Georgia as the commercial, political, educational and cultural capital of the southeastern U.S.,” Mr. Young told GlobalAtlanta.

In business, honorary consuls are often in a better position than career diplomats to match the desires of their sending country with the state’s advantages, Mr. Young said.

“They already understand the business environment of the region, so there is no learning curve,” said Mr. Young. “Thus, when senior economic development delegations or potential investors come to the state, they know what to show them, where to take them, and how to sell them on our assets.”

In his book chapter, Dr. Stringer spotlighted two Georgia-based honorary consuls to illustrate this fact.

Christopher Smith, an attorney in Macon, has represented Denmark in Georgia for the past five years. Though he’s reluctant to take credit away from the Danish Trade Commission and other local partners, Mr. Smith has been involved in bringing dozens of Danish companies to the state. He has also pointed many vacationers to Denmark.

For Mr. Smith, the volunteer position is more than a guarantee of diplomatic immunity from parking tickets. He enjoys learning about the world and meeting with the Georgia consular corps, whom he counts as friends and colleagues.

“It’s enriching from the standpoint of the knowledge you gain, the fascinating people you’re allowed to interact with, the opportunities you’re presented just for personal growth,” Mr. Smith said.

It’s also been good for his legal practice, which is the way he got the appointment in the first place. Mr. Smith helped found an annual dinner for the European consular corps called the Georgia-European Union Summit in Macon and eventually began helping Danish companies enter the U.S. market.

That trend has continued, but Mr. Smith doesn’t see his business as conflicting with his consular duties. In fact, he and others see the roles as complementary.

John Hall, managing partner for Atlanta law firm Hall Booth Smith & Slover P.C., said doing legal work in the Republic of Georgia has given him connections that enable him to better foster business ties with the state of Georgia.

“We are very careful to maintain a separate role between any duties we perform under the consul’s office and our business interests,” Mr. Hall told GlobalAtlanta.

For Bruce Allen, the other Macon-based honorary consul cited in Dr. Stringer’s chapter, becoming a diplomat has been an exciting way to spend life after business.

Dr. Allen, now 61, had retired from medicine when a friend recommended him as Liechtenstein’s first honorary consul in the world.

He was selected after an interview with the country’s ambassador and foreign minister in Washington. He knew little about the nation of 36,000 people, but all that changed when he traveled there to meet the country’s reigning prince, Hans-Adam II, and receive a “crash course” on its affairs.

Fast forward four years and Dr. Allen has made presentations and participated in exhibitions that he says have taught thousands about Liechtenstein’s art, culture, history and economy.

Like Mr. Smith, he enjoys most the interaction with other diplomats.

“It really is quite an honor, and it certainly does put you in some of the best company in the world,” Dr. Allen said.

Liechtenstein is among the most active countries using honorary consuls in their overall diplomatic strategy, said Dr. Stringer, who has written a scholarly work on the subject citing Dr. Allen.

But a country’s size doesn’t necessarily indicate how likely it is to use honorary consuls. France and Canada, for instance, use them frequently, while China doesn’t seem to use them at all. Thailand, the Philippines and Hungary hold yearly summits of their extensive honorary-consul networks in their national capitals.

So, if this sounds like a good gig, how does one get it?

“You have to be at the right place at the right time and be very lucky,” Mr. Smith said.

And whatever you do, never ask for the job.

List of honorary consulates in Georgia:

Albania

Austria

Barbados

Belize

Bolivia

Brazil (Savannah)

Chile

Costa Rica

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France/Germany (Savannah)

Georgia

Guatemala

Honduras

Iceland

India

Italy

Jamaica

Liberia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Mali

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Norway

Philippines

Poland

Romania

Sao Tome and Principe

Slovenia

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Tanzania

Thailand

Turkey

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

