Dutch Citizens Can Renew Passports in Atlanta March 30-31

January 26, 2017 | Trevor Williams

The Consulate General of the Netherlands in Miami is sending a consular officer to Atlanta to renew a limited number of Dutch passports.

If interested, Dutch citizens living here must fill out forms and send them to the Miami consulate to get a renewal appointment scheduled during the two-day visit. 

The service is being offered with the help of the honorary consul in Atlanta, Ewoud Swaak. 

Documents can be sent to: 

Netherlands Consulate in Miami
Subject: Atlanta
701 Brickell Avenue, Suite 500
Miami FL 33131

More information is available by email at mia-atlanta@minbuza.nl.

Global Atlanta

For more than 20 years, Global Atlanta has been the only publication devoted to tracking Atlanta's rise as a center for international business, education and culture.

The world is here.

Engage

Join more than 11,000 readers getting the latest international business news each week