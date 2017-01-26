Dutch Citizens Can Renew Passports in Atlanta March 30-31

The Consulate General of the Netherlands in Miami is sending a consular officer to Atlanta to renew a limited number of Dutch passports.
If interested, Dutch citizens living here must fill out forms and send them to the Miami consulate to get a renewal appointment scheduled during the two-day visit.
The service is being offered with the help of the honorary consul in Atlanta, Ewoud Swaak.
Documents can be sent to:
Netherlands Consulate in Miami
Subject: Atlanta
701 Brickell Avenue, Suite 500
Miami FL 33131
More information is available by email at mia-atlanta@minbuza.nl.