Dutch Citizens Can Renew Passports in Atlanta March 30-31

The Consulate General of the Netherlands in Miami is sending a consular officer to Atlanta to renew a limited number of Dutch passports.

If interested, Dutch citizens living here must fill out forms and send them to the Miami consulate to get a renewal appointment scheduled during the two-day visit.

The service is being offered with the help of the honorary consul in Atlanta, Ewoud Swaak.

Documents can be sent to:

Netherlands Consulate in Miami

Subject: Atlanta

701 Brickell Avenue, Suite 500

Miami FL 33131

More information is available by email at mia-atlanta@minbuza.nl.