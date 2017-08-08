Exec Will Be Conexx’s New Face in Israel

Conexx, the Atlanta-based American Israel Business Connector, has named a new representative on the ground in Israel.

Seasoned executive Michael Piha will replace Bracha Schlomo as the face of the chamber within Israel. After three years in that role, Ms. Schlomo is moving to Thailand with her husband, who is taking up an ambassadorship there for the Israeli foreign ministry.

Previously, Mr. Piha managed the Asian division MIB Dental Implants Technology Ltd. He also helped build a software company and spent 16 years in various executive soles for Plasan Ltd., an armoring company.

Born in Haifa, he joined Kibbutz Sasa (founded by Americans) before earning a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Conexx believes Mr. Piha’s experience will help build the organization’s brand in Israel, a key goal as it continues to take Southeast U.S. business leaders on trips to learn more about the country’s famed innovation ecosystem.

His appointment comes just before the early September “Business Expedition.”

