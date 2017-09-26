Eyeing EU Privacy Regulations, OneTrust to Hire 500 in Atlanta

A privacy management software company that says it has “co-headquarters” in both Atlanta and London is spending $5 million to expand its operations in Atlanta, hiring 500.

OneTrust, which also has an office in Munich, Germany, offers software that helps companies doing business around the world comply with the myriad regulations on data privacy — an especially hot-button topic in the European Union, where tech firms find themselves regularly adapting to policy changes.

The most recent reform of the General Data Protection Regulation in the EU aims to give citizens more control over the storage and sharing of their personal data. It also provides for a “right to be forgotten,” which enables EU citizens to appeal for data to be deleted when it’s no longer needed.

The regulation went into effect in May 2016 and will begin holding companies accountable next May. American companies that fail to comply could face billions of dollars in fines.

OneTrust is backed by the founders of logistics software provider Manhattan Associates and mobile device security company AirWatch, which was bought by VMWare for $1.54 billion in 2014. Alan Dabbiere and John Marshall, chairman and founder of AirWatch, respectively, are co-chairmen at OneTrust.

OneTrust’s Atlanta expansion would more than triple its current global headcount of 200. The company says it now has more than 1,500 organizations as customers.This fall, OneTrust is hosting an EU privacy roadshow across 30 cities in Europe, Asia and the United States.