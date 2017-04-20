First Round of Dramatic French Presidential Election This Weekend

Will the first round of the upcoming French presidential election to be held in Atlanta on Saturday, April 22, and in France on Sunday, be the end of a campaign that has 11 candidates and could finish off the European Union and doom the euro?

Not likely, according to pundits, who indicate that none of the candidates will reach the required 50-plus percent of the vote to end the threat of a “Frexit” and the collapse of a Western world order pretty much in place since the end of Second World War.

In view of growing skepticism about the reliability of polling by pundits, no one seems to be absolutely certain about what is to take place. Should no one reach the desired 50-plus, a second final round will be held by the two leading vote getters on May 7.

Although France prides itself on its technology and capacities for innovation, when it comes to voting it prefers traditional paper as in paper envelopes and paper ballots. It also maintains its appreciation of posters in an effort to keep any of the candidates from an unfair alphabetical advantage.

How so? The Consulate General of France, located in the Buckhead Tower near Lenox Mall, is preparing for an anticipated 2,400 French registered voters who will be able to vote from 8 a.m. -7 p.m. When they enter the consulate on the eighth floor they’ll see the posters for the 11 candidates distributed according to a drawing that is to replace an alphabetical order.

The consulate requires the prospective voters to bring a French or European form of identification. American driver’s licenses do not qualify.

Voters are to pick two (paper) ballots from the 11 that will be placed on a table and insert them into a paper envelope. They will then go to a ballot box, present their identification, most likely to the Consul General Louis de Corail, and then slip their envelope into the box, Heather Clave, media attache at the consulate, told Global Atlanta.

The results of the election are to be announced at 8 p.m. GMT in France and at 2 p.m. DST in Atlanta.

The elections have included a whirlwind of accusations and counter-accusations with competing ideologies and strategies ranging from exiting the EU and dumping the euro to supporting closer European integration.

Ms. Clave said that throughout the U.S. there has been an increase of 30 percent in French registered voters nationwide since the last presidential election in 2012. French registered voters in the consulate general’s district including six states, have grown by 12 percent to 5,288 registered voters.

Besides indicating the significance of the election, Ms. Clave said the increase in registered voters could be explained by the 20 percent increase in French U.S. residents throughout the U.S. since 2012 as well as the growing number in the Southeast.

French registered voters in the Southeast also will be able to go to polling sites in Raleigh, N.C., Greenville, S.C., and Nashville, Tenn.

While the election has stirred up French nationalism and populism with anti-immigrant rhetoric, it also has been the brunt of humor as revealed by the British talk show John Oliver.