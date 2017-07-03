Flowers for the Fourth: Consulates Help ATL Celebrate Independence Day 

Fourth of July travelers are used to seeing the red, white and blue of Old Glory while in transit to Independence Day celebrations around the nation.

But in anticipation of record traffic on what many Americans have made into a four-day weekend, the world’s busiest airport in Atlanta gave flyers a chance to see a more diverse array of colors.

Nine local consulates sent Fourth of July flower arrangements to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, beautifying the international terminal and offering messages of support from their sending countries.

Outposts of foreign governments on U.S. soil consulates often express solidarity with their hosts during holidays, and this was no different, giving an international flair to the Friday, June 30, kickoff of the airport’s “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Flying” event.

Alrene Barr, a Jamaica native and the airport’s director of international business, said as she welcomed consular corps members that the celebration was “not only of this nation’s Independence Day, but also this country’s diversity and international charm.”

Ms. Barr has also spearheaded cultural days at the airport featuring countries like Korea, which Delta Air Lines and Korean Air serve via direct flights to Seoul, as well as the signing of sister airport agreements and partnerships with countries like Jamaica.

Participating consulates for the flower exhibition that presented letters on behalf of their countries included:

Canada Japan

India

Korea

Nigeria

Haiti

Lithuania

Taiwan*



*The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office isn’t technically considered a consulate, as the U.S. has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Other attendees from the diplomatic corps at the event included:

Deputy Consul General of the Bahamas, the Honorable Monique Vanderpool

Deputy Consul General of Mexico, the Honorable Rafael Bernal Cuevas; and

Honorary Consul of Poland, the Honorable Lawrence Ashe.

