Former Coke Executive VP Now Heads the American Turkish Friendship Council

Ahmet Bozer , who spent 25 years at the Coca-Cola Co. and retired as the company’s executive vice president last year, has assumed the presidency of the non-profit American Turkish Friendship Council in Atlanta.

Founded in 2005 to promote and expand relationships and mutual understanding through educational, business and humanitarian programs between the U.S. and the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Bozer is taking over from Mona Sunshine, who founded the organization in 2005, which she also has chaired. That year she became Turkey’s honorary consul general for the state of Georgia.

As honorary consul general, Ms. Sunshine has promoted trade between Georgia and Turkey. In 2012 she led with Gov. Nathan Deal a trade mission of 50 company and civic officials to Turkey. In appreciation of her service, the council’s trustees have conferred upon her the honorary title of chairman emeritus.

Mr. Bozer hosted a “Torch of Change for Life” dinner the evening of May 20 at the Sivas Tavern in Kennesaw to raise funds on behalf of disadvantaged girls in Atlanta and in Turkey. In his welcoming comments, he referred to 2016 “as a very tough year” which experienced terrorism incidents, controversial elections and conflicts across the globe.

“We do not have a climate of cooperation among nations,” he added. “Our mission is to focus on friendship and we must magnify our efforts.”

Among the organizations with which the council has partnered over the years are the Halle Institute at Emory University for the endowed Turkish lecture series program focused on Ottoman and Turkish history, politics and culture.

It also has partnered with community centers working with women and children in areas of Turkey’s Eastern Anatolia regions. In addition, the council has partnered with the MedShare International Project to provide medical supplies and equipment to hospitals in the developing areas of Turkey. Ms. Sunshine is on the board of the Turkish Cancer Society in Turkey and has been active in promoting breast cancer awareness there.

Other officials serving the council include Gizem Yahi: vice president-U.S., Yasmina Lokamnoglu, vice president-Turkey; Ayca Akyel, treasurer; Yildiz Hamrick, secretary and Dogan Eroglu, chairman.

