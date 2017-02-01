Former Indian Ambassador to Return to Atlanta Feb. 14

Arun Singh will speak on technology and globalization

February 1, 2017 | Trevor Williams

arun singh world affairs council speech
Flanked by World Affairs Council of Atlanta President Charles Shapiro, right, Indian Ambassador Arun Singh answers questions from the audience. during a luncheon event in 2016. Photo by Tony Benner.

While serving as Indian ambassador to the U.S., Arun Singh predicted in Atlanta that close ties with the U.S. would continue no matter who was elected.

At the time candidate Donald Trump was throwing the Republican primaries into disarray. Now, he’s the president, and Mr. Singh’s prediction seems so far to be true. 

As Mr. Singh returns to Atlanta on Feb. 14 to speak at Emory University’s Halle Institute for Global Learning, he’s no longer the top diplomat for his country, but he will speak about developments in a world of uncertainty. 

His speech will focus on how India is leapfrogging traditional development patterns and offers opportunities for companies in an environment where globalization is no longer a given. 

Read more on his thoughts about U.S.-India relations here: Indian Ambassador: Strong Ties to Continue With U.S., No Matter Who’s Elected President

Register for the Halle Institute event here. 

