Former Indian Ambassador to Return to Atlanta Feb. 14

While serving as Indian ambassador to the U.S., Arun Singh predicted in Atlanta that close ties with the U.S. would continue no matter who was elected.

At the time candidate Donald Trump was throwing the Republican primaries into disarray. Now, he’s the president, and Mr. Singh’s prediction seems so far to be true.

As Mr. Singh returns to Atlanta on Feb. 14 to speak at Emory University’s Halle Institute for Global Learning, he’s no longer the top diplomat for his country, but he will speak about developments in a world of uncertainty.

His speech will focus on how India is leapfrogging traditional development patterns and offers opportunities for companies in an environment where globalization is no longer a given.

