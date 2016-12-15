Former U.S. Rep. Kingston of Savannah Generates Headlines in Russia and Dons Lobbying Hat on Behalf of Anti-Assad Syrians

Former Georgia congressman Jack Kingston, who was a very visible supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has been generating headlines for his recent visit to Russia and his role as a lobbyist for a Syrian opposition group that is seeking to oust President Bashar al-Assad.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Russia reports that Mr. Kingston spoke with U.S. businesspeople in Moscow on Dec. 12 in a meeting moderated by AmCham President and CEO Alexis Rodzianko. According to the chamber’s website, he briefed the group on doing business in the U.S. “touching on the challenges and opportunities that may lie ahead.”

Mr. Kingston was interviewed by National Public Radio in Moscow saying that “Trump can look at sanctions. They’ve been in place long enough. Has the desired result been reached? He doesn’t have to abide by the Obama foreign policy. That gives him a fresh start.”

The chamber recently added to its website a new section that provides a platform for AmCham members to share their analysis of sanctions against Russia. The section is to be updated on an ongoing basis to reflect new developments and will serve as an information resource to help AmCham member companies to gauge the potential impact on their business operations in Russia. The chamber has more than 500 members. Click here for a listing.

On Dec. 11 Mr. Kingston tweeted from Moscow:

“Fearing he couldn’t compete w/ Bernie’s giveaways Santa moved to Moscow. Told me he’s now otw back home. #maga #RNC” and on Dec. 10 “Legacy of Reagan, Gorbachev, perestroika,glasnost. Let’s not go backwards. #USSR”

The chamber underscored Mr. Kingston’s close ties to the Trump campaign in the role of a “senior advisor” and his “close ties” to Trump team members including Newt Gingrich, Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager, and Mike Pence, the vice president-elect.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post has reported that Mr. Kingston, who currently is a lobbyist for the firm Square Patton Boggs, has become a registered lobbyist for the High Negotiations Committee of the Syrian Opposition, which leads a wide coalition of groups opposed to President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. According to the Washington Post, this committee excludes two of the region’s most prominent militant groups, the Islamic State and al-Qaeda’s al-Nusra Front.

Russia has aligned itself with Mr. Assad’s regime and has been conducting a bombing campaign on opposition-held areas.