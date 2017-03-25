Forum: India, U.S. Forming Deeper Investment Partnerships in Manufacturing, Technology

Far from just outsourcing ties that sometimes define public perception, the India-U.S. economic relationship contains much deeper connections, focusing on collaborative innovation and productive investment — to the benefit of cities like Atlanta.

That was the message at the India-USA Economic Partnership luncheon hosted March 16 by the Consulate General of India with support from the Confederation of Indian Industry and some of the area’s biggest Indian investors.

The packed-out event at the Buckhead Club occurred as India is in the crosshairs over the practices of some of its technology outsourcing firms, the largest users of the H-1B visa program bringing specialized workers into the U.S.

But panel discussions showed that Indian firms are on the leading edge of some future-facing trends, and they’re working with U.S. partners and investing heavily here to achieve their plans.

Atlanta-based Novelis Inc. received about $2 billion of investment upon its $7 billion acquisition by Indian giant Aditya Birla Group, in part to gradually shift from an aluminum packaging company (beverage cans) to the higher-value automotive sector. Now, the company employs more than 3,500 people in the U.S., with 700 in metro Atlanta including the Buckhead headquarters and a 200-person innovation center in Kennesaw.

Novelis sees its lightweight aluminum products sitting at the intersection of defining trends for the world — autonomous vehicles that need lighter parts and a general global focus on the environment. In the auto sector, Novelis aluminum improves safety through better braking and boosts fuel efficiency — all by removing “parasitic weight.”

“It was very well placed to capitalize on where the world is moving,” Devesh Mathur, global technology director, said of the Birla Group’s investment in the firm.

TechMahindra, the IT consulting arm of a manufacturing juggernaut Mahindra & Mahindra that makes motorcycles, tractors and more, sponsored the forum, partly to show how it’s working with and in the U.S.

Mahindra has Silicon Valley offices, where its GenZe electric bicycle was conceived, and a plant in Detroit where it’s utilizing the engineering knowhow of the U.S. automotive industry to boost quality and reduce costs.

It’s a fitting combination for a bike that provides connectivity along with mobility. GenZe bikes, priced at the lower end of the market at $1499, connect with a mobile app to show owners their location along with data on distance traveled and other metrics.

“The Internet of things is something we really believe in,” said Tom Valasak, chief marketing officer of Mahindra GenZe, who said the company uses GenZe as a consumer brand but falls back on the reliability and longevity of Mahindra when dealing with municipalities and other manufacturers. “We have Mahindra. We’re going to be around a long time. Electric bikes come and go.”

Larsen & Toubro, the engineering, design and construction firm responsible for many of India’s new airports and infrastructure projects, doesn’t as much name recognition in the United States, but its L&T Infotech arm employs about 4,000 people here and contributes heavily to the local STEM education system.

The company might consider an acquisition to more deeply penetrate the U.S. market and become more nimble, said Unmesh Mishra, area vice president. Mr. Mishra hinted that Indian companies have been overlooked by Southern U.S. states in their zeal to court the Chinese. Also, he said, being an Indian company leads customers to believe they should get a cheaper price for services, regardless of the quality.

That’s one reason investors are strategic about when and how they highlight their “Indian-ness,” but there haven’t been many barriers to market entry, said Mr. Mathur of Novelis.

“We didn’t see any big impediments. Otherwise we would not have been here,” he said.

Making in India — Digitally

Another panel showed how American firms were finding successful partnerships as they manufacture within India.

GE Power Services has used India up its innovation game as it moves from simply a power plant provider to one that uses digitization and connectivity to help predict outages and improve equipment maintenance. India has been integral to streamlining the digitization process across the company’s 400 worldwide plants.

Defense giant Lockheed Martin is making tails for planes at a factory in Hyderabad, which are shipped to the factory in Marietta to be integrated into C-130 jets that have been sold back to India. It’s also investing about $1 million per year in an innovation initiative within the local university system to scale up local aerospace innovations. The pilot project resulted in a student-built drone with Lockheed backing.

“We’re not looking at India as just a market anymore. We’re looking at forming partnerships. We’re looking at investment,” said Abhay Paranjape, Lockheed Martin’s aeronautics director for India, noting that “human potential” helped Lockheed fight past the initial difficulties of setting up its joint venture with TATA. “It’s not just labor resources. It’s the brain power, it’s the ability to adapt and change rapidly. That has been impressive.”

Coca-Cola Co. is investing $5 billion by 2020 in India, where it already has 59 plants and an overall system — including sales, bottling and other aspects of the business — employing about 25,000 people directly. Digital has begun to impact everything from factory efficiency down to the village-level sales process, said Sunil Ghatnekar, CFO of Coca-Cola Enterprises.

“We have a deep commitment and longstanding devotion to success in India, not just by being Coca-Cola global, but also being local in India,” Mr. Ghatnekar said.

Despite these responses to India’s economic reforms, which are cutting bureaucracy, famed Emory University professor Jagdish Sheth said the country faces scalability issues in manufacturing and agriculture, in part because of land titling challenges. Until that’s fixed, the country’s rapid growth rate won’t reach and even higher gear.

Dr. Sheth drew parallels between U.S. reforms of the 1980s and India today, and noted similarities between the “America First” ideology of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on boosting Indian manufacturing, smart cities investment and clean technologies. Still, Dr. Sheth predicted global trends would dictate more Indian investment in the U.S.

Gargi Pawar, visiting from the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Washington office, said Indian software firms already have invested $15 billion and created 91,000 jobs in the United States. These firms are investing heavily in corporate social responsibility and STEM education.

“They’re not only investing in the U.S. economy and creating jobs, but they’re also transforming the social fabric of the very communities where they operate,” she said, noting that strategic dialogues between the U.S. and India should continue under the new Trump administration.

“Those challenges should not be the narrative. We have to focus much more on the positive side of this relationship and what we can do together.”