Four Startups Named for Atlanta Exchange With Toulouse, France

Two Atlanta startups, both connected with technology and travel, have been named for an international exchange program with Toulouse, France.

Volantio, which makes software to help airlines with marketing automation and booking optimization, and Vayando, which offers an online platform connecting travelers with experiences offered by social entrepreneurs internationally, are headed to Toulouse as part of a program launched last year through Atlanta’s sister-city relationship Toulouse.

The French city is known as the home for aerospace giant Airbus, which recently decided to establish its drone services unit for North America in Atlanta. Airbus also has a factory making jets in Mobile, Ala. Part of the exchange involves spending time at the Airbus BizLab incubator, as well as attending French startup summit EmTech.

On the Toulouse side, companies selected have products that can be applied to smart cities, a core element of Atlanta’s tech outreach, along with payments and financial technology.

Nanomade, which offers 3D touch abilities to a variety of applications, as well as Nanolike, which provides small devices to measure output and productivity in factories and warehouses, will be in Atlanta next month for Venture Atlanta.

The announcement of the French companies came as British business software firm Sage revealed six companies from Atlanta and its home base of Newcastle, England, that had been selected for that city’s side of the Atlanta International Startup Exchange. Two of those companies will attend Venture Atlanta, while two will join a CyberCon, a conference anchoring Atlanta Cyber Week in early October.

Newcastle was included this year along with Toulouse, which hosted the pilot sister-city startup exchange program in 2016.

